PAF’s Professional Excellence to be inscribed in Golden Letters of History: Pakistan Air Chief says

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Air Force was hailed for “exceptional and history-defining display of professionalism, courage, and rapid operational response” during ‘Marka-e-Haq’.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar addressing the gathering, said PAF’s performance would be “written in golden words in the pages of history,” calling the moment a source of immense national pride. He stressed the operation’s success was rooted in unmatched morale, cutting-edge preparedness, and lightning-fast response mechanisms.

According to the Air Chief, the situation demanded immediate action as potential threats emerged. The Pakistan Air Force responded by instantly placing its forces on high alert, reinforcing its aerial surveillance network and activating advanced radar and air defense systems across critical zones. Every movement of the adversary, he said, was tracked with precision and constant vigilance.

Air Chief revealed that continuous combat air patrols were maintained across multiple regions, while fighter squadrons remained in a state of rapid-launch readiness, ensuring that any hostile move could be met with immediate and decisive retaliation. He stated that during a series of operational engagements, the enemy’s strategic intentions were effectively “neutralized and disrupted.”

He highlighted Pakistan Air Force not only strengthened its defensive posture but also rapidly enhanced its operational readiness across all key sectors, ensuring a fully alert, multi-layered defense grid capable of responding to any escalation at any moment. “We are prepared at every level, at all times,” he affirmed, “and the defense of Pakistan will always remain uncompromised.”

The ceremony also served as a solemn tribute to the sacrifices of martyrs, veterans, and serving personnel, with leadership declaring their contributions as the “foundation of Pakistan’s national security and aerial sovereignty.”

In one of the most striking parts of his address, the Air Chief described the Markae-Haq as defining moment of strategic brilliance and operational mastery, stating it would be remembered as a landmark achievement in military aviation history.

The opposing force initially attempted to execute an aerial strategy from a forward deployment at Hashim Ara. However, after setbacks, the formation was reportedly relocated to Ambala, and later repositioned toward Gwalior in an attempt to reorganize its air power structure.

The strategy was designed to conceal core air capabilities. However, Pakistan Air Force’s assertive positioning across southern and central operational zones forced repeated adjustments by the adversary, ultimately compelling a full-scale redeployment from north to south.

To maintain strategic advantage, Pakistan Air Force reportedly implemented a series of advanced concealment and deception measures, including electronic signal modulation, dynamic repositioning, and unpredictable operational flight patterns. These tactics, officials said, ensured that enemy intelligence systems failed to accurately assess Pakistan’s operational plans.

Throughout the confrontation, Pakistan Air Force maintained uninterrupted aerial surveillance and remained on full combat alert, ensuring absolute protection of national airspace at every stage of the developing situation.