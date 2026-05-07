“We’re Ready If You Want to Test Us Again”: Pakistan Army spox Issues Bold Warning to India

ISPR chief revealed that Pakistan displayed only 10% of its overall military capability during the 2025 conflict, saying the armed forces possess significantly greater operational potential than what was publicly demonstrated.

The tone of briefing grew more assertive as he declared that Pakistan remains fully prepared for any challenge. “We are prepared; if anyone wishes to test us, they are more than welcome,” he said, following the screening of a video showcasing the military’s capabilities.

He stressed that the displayed footage highlighted Pakistan’s domestically developed defense systems, stressing that the country’s military strength is largely “homegrown” and not dependent on external sources.

The remarks, delivered alongside senior naval and air force officials, underscored a message of confidence and deterrence, projecting both readiness and technological self-reliance in Pakistan’s armed forces.