Pakistan emerges as ‘Biggest Ambassador of Regional Security,’ crushing India’s Terror nation rhetoric: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Director General ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has said that Pakistan and its civil-military leadership emerged as “biggest ambassador of regional security,” highlighting the country’s growing diplomatic and strategic influence.

Addressing a key press conference, ISPR chief said Pakistan’s role in regional and international affairs strengthened significantly, particularly in efforts aimed at reducing tensions and achieving a ceasefire between US and Iran.

He noted that Pakistan played facilitating role in diplomatic engagement between major international actors, including support for dialogue processes involving the US and Iran, where Islamabad contributed to enabling communication channels and easing tensions.

DG ISPR stressed this evolving diplomatic role reflects Pakistan’s position as a constructive and stabilising force in the region, increasingly acting as a bridge between conflicting sides in sensitive geopolitical situations.

He further stated that Pakistan’s growing profile as a security stabiliser comes at a time when efforts were made internationally to portray the country in a negative light. He said such narratives attempting to link Pakistan with terrorism have consistently been challenged, and according to him, have failed to gain acceptance at the global level.

He added that Pakistan’s position has been strengthened through consistent diplomacy, transparency, and active engagement, reinforcing its image as a responsible regional actor rather than the portrayal suggested by its critics.

Officials reiterated that Pakistan’s leadership continues to focus on peace, dialogue, and stability, while also expanding its role in facilitating diplomatic engagement in complex international disputes.