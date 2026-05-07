“Pakistan proved its Strength against 5 Times Bigger Enemy in Marka-e-Haq, DG ISPR says

RAWALPINDI — Director General ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry congratulated the nation and the Pakistan Armed Forces, saying the military faced and defeated what he described as “five times bigger enemy.”

In a high-profile press conference marking the completion of one year since Marka-e-Haq, ISPR chief thanked Allah SWT for defeating an enemy many times stronger” extending gratitude.

He said that on the completion of one year of Battle of Haq, the entire nation had paid tribute to the armed forces of Pakistan, with special recognition for the Pakistan Air Force for its performance and operational readiness during the conflict.

He siad Pakistan Air Force had demonstrated its combat preparedness to the world, reinforcing confidence in its operational capabilities and response mechanisms under high-pressure conditions.

He said the country’s armed forces remain fully aware of the evolving geopolitical situation in the region and continue to adapt to changing security dynamics.

Pakistan military is consistently investing in modern technology and enhancing professional expertise to maintain readiness and strengthen defence capabilities for future challenges.

The press briefing marked a year since the conflict, with military leadership highlighting operational achievements, preparedness, and what they described as the strategic outcomes of Marka-e-Haq.