From street worker to PTV job: Viral video changes Azhar Memon’s life

ISLAMABAD – Azhar Memon, who was seen working on the streets of Karachi, has experienced an unexpected turn in his life. After his videos went viral on social media, he has now been offered a BS-16 job at the Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV).

Azhar Memon holds an MBA degree from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi, one of Pakistan’s top educational institutions. However, life’s hardships forced him into difficult circumstances, and he was later seen doing manual labor on Karachi’s streets.

His interviews and videos deeply moved social media users, who expressed surprise at how a graduate from a prestigious institute ended up in such conditions.

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Following his viral video, Federal Minister Atta Tarar met him, after which steps were taken to support his professional rehabilitation. He has now been offered a Grade-16 position in the Pakistan Television Network.

A photo of Azhar Memon with his offer letter is widely circulating on social media, with users calling this development a symbol of hope and encouragement. Many users expressed happiness, saying that Allah can change circumstances at any time, while others termed it a beautiful twist of fate.

His story is being seen as a positive example of social media’s power, where a viral video has changed a person’s life.