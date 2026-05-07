Pakistan-Sri Lanka counter-terror exercise ‘Shake Hands-II’ concludes at Tarbela

RAWALPINDI – The two-week joint counter-terrorism exercise “Shake Hands-II” between the armed forces of Pakistan and Sri Lanka concluded at Tarbela on Thursday, further strengthening defence cooperation between the two friendly nations.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the exercise began on April 27 and featured combat teams from the Pakistan Army’s Special Services Group and Sri Lankan Special Forces.

The joint drill focused on enhancing professional capabilities through realistic and structured counter-terrorism training scenarios, allowing both contingents to sharpen tactical skills, refine operational procedures, and improve coordination in complex security environments.

Officials said the participating troops displayed a high level of professionalism, with special emphasis placed on tactical precision, operational synergy, and the exchange of best practices drawn from each side’s counter-terrorism experience.

The closing ceremony was attended by senior military officials, including the General Officer Commanding of Pakistan Army’s Special Services Group and Major General Ajith Abeyawardana of Sri Lanka.

Military officials described Shake Hands-II as an important platform for boosting interoperability, exchanging operational expertise, and deepening long-standing military ties between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the fight against terrorism.