PM Shehbaz, Qatari premier discuss regional peace efforts in phone call

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, during which the two leaders discussed the current regional situation in detail.

During the warm and cordial conversation, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace in the region.

Prime Minister Shehbaz referred to his recent visit to Doha on April 16, saying his meetings with Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the Qatari leadership were highly productive in building consensus on promoting regional peace.

He said the people of Pakistan are looking forward to the Emir of Qatar’s upcoming visit, expressing confidence that it will further strengthen the brotherly ties between Pakistan and Qatar.

The Qatari Prime Minister appreciated Pakistan’s consistent efforts to promote peace and stability in the region and assured full support for Pakistan-led diplomatic initiatives aimed at ensuring peace, security, and stability in the Middle East.

Both leaders also agreed to remain in close contact and continue consultations on all matters of mutual interest.