Punjab bars banned outfits from collecting sacrificial hides on Eidul Azha

LAHORE – The Punjab government has prohibited all banned organizations from collecting sacrificial animal hides during this year’s Eid al-Adha, directing that only institutions registered with the Punjab Charity Commission will be allowed to receive hides.

Punjab Home Secretary Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi announced the decision during a meeting with a delegation from the Pakistan Muslim League (N), led by Dr. Mufti Intikhab Ahmad Noori.

He also urged religious scholars to use Friday sermons to raise public awareness about drug prevention. The secretary said the Punjab government has launched a historic Rs21 billion initiative for mosque imams, with Rs6 billion already distributed as honorariums across the province.

Dr. Qazi added that the government is utilizing all available resources to maintain law and order, running awareness campaigns for a drug-free society, and expanding literacy programs to ensure education for every child, including illiterate inmates in prisons under the Chief Minister’s literacy initiative.

He emphasized that religious scholars have a vital role in eliminating violent extremism and promoting harmony in society.