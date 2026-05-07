Punjab slashes traffic fines, ends jail terms under new motor vehicle law

LAHORE – Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has signed the Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill 2026 into law, significantly reducing traffic fines and abolishing jail terms for several traffic violations across Punjab.

Under the new legislation, strict penalties introduced under the Provincial Motor Vehicles (Fourth Amendment) Ordinance 2025 have been withdrawn, providing relief to low-income motorists, motorcyclists, and rickshaw drivers.

Governor Saleem Haider said Pakistan Peoples Party believes the public is already burdened by inflation, and imposing heavy traffic fines was unfair.

The revised law sharply cuts penalties for a range of offences, including driving without a license, driving the wrong way, underage driving, operating vehicles without a fitness certificate, and overloading public service vehicles.

For example, the fine for license-related violations has been reduced from Rs50,000 to Rs5,000, while imprisonment has been removed. Similarly, wrong-way driving, which previously carried a penalty of up to six months in jail or a Rs50,000 fine, will now result in a Rs5,000 fine only.

Underage driving will now attract a Rs10,000 fine instead of imprisonment, with the vehicle to be handed over to a licensed owner or authorized driver. Vehicles operating without a fitness certificate will face a Rs5,000 fine and will only be allowed to be driven to an inspection station.

The law also reduces penalties for overcrowding in public service vehicles, replacing previous jail terms and heavy fines with a Rs5,000 fine, particularly for passengers riding on rooftops or hanging from the sides of vehicles.