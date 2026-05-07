Register cases over defamation of judiciary, institutions and lawyers: Pakistan Bar Council

ISLAMABAD – Bar councils across Pakistan have announced support for the 26th and 27th constitutional amendments and the establishment of a constitutional court, while calling for strict action against those using inappropriate language against judges and the judiciary.

The decision was made during a meeting organized by the Pakistan Bar Council under the chairmanship of Vice Chairman Pir Muhammad Masood Chishti, attended by vice chairmen and representatives of bar councils from all provinces.

In a statement, the Pakistan Bar Council said the legal community remains a key pillar of the justice system but continues to face threats, violence, and harassment while performing professional duties. It urged the government to ensure effective implementation of protective laws, immediate registration of FIRs against attackers, special security protocols in courts, and prompt police protection for affected lawyers.

The council said enforcing the Lawyers Protection Act would enable lawyers to perform their duties without fear and strengthen the rule of law, judicial independence, institutional stability, and constitutional supremacy in the country.

The meeting reaffirmed that Parliament holds full authority to enact constitutional amendments and laws for public welfare, formally endorsing the 26th and 27th amendments as well as supporting the creation of a constitutional court. It said such a court would help resolve constitutional and political cases more effectively, reduce the burden on the Supreme Court of Pakistan, and further strengthen the federal system.

Bar representatives also demanded that all vacant positions in the higher judiciary be filled within one month, opposed new appointments outside relevant high courts, and called for an end to post-retirement reappointments of judges.

The meeting condemned attempts by certain political elements to spread unrest through offensive rhetoric against the judiciary and institutions, demanding immediate legal action against those involved in character assassination campaigns targeting lawyers, bar representatives, or judges on social media under cybercrime laws.

The council also praised the diplomatic efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, saying their diplomacy helped ease tensions between Iran and the United States.

It also congratulated the nation on the first anniversary of Operation Bunyan Marsoos, praising the professionalism and courage shown by the Pakistan Army, and called for the withdrawal of terrorism-related cases registered against lawyers.