All Eyes on Petrol Prices relief as PM Shehbaz addresses Nation Today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to address Pakistani nation today on Wednesday, with major announcements anticipated on regional diplomacy, the ongoing energy crisis, and possible further relief in fuel prices after Islamabad brokered ceasefire between US and Iran.

Sources familiar with developments said the premier will outline Pakistan’s recent diplomatic efforts aimed at easing tensions and promoting peace in the region. PM’s address is also expected to address government strategies for cutting energy shortage and encouraging nationwide fuel conservation.

Speculation intensified that another reduction in Petrol prices could be announced during the next fortnightly review, possibly by mid-April. This expectation follows diplomatic development in which Islamabad reportedly played a role in helping secure a 14-day ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

The truce, announced by Donald Trump, includes Iran’s temporary reopening of the Strait of Hormuz for oil tanker traffic. The move immediately calmed global markets that had been rattled by fears of supply disruptions in the strategically important waterway.

Oil markets reacted dramatically to the news. WTI crude prices plunged by around 14–16 percent, dropping to approximately $96–$97 per barrel, while Brent crude fell 13–14 percent to nearly $93–$95 per barrel.

The expected relief follows major fuel price cut already announced earlier this month when petrol price was slashed from Rs458 to Rs378.

With global oil prices falling and diplomatic tensions easing, all eyes are on the prime minister’s address, where the nation may hear about further economic relief and Pakistan’s evolving role in regional diplomacy.