How much could Petrol, Diesel Prices drop in Pakistan amid global dip?

ISLAMABAD – Major development for energy market on Wednesday as Brent crude comes down by more than $15 to $93 a barrel, and it also kindles hope for cut in Petrol Price in Pakistan.

Pakistani consumers may soon breathe a sigh of relief as petrol and diesel are set for price cut in mid-April.

Sources claimed that Crude oil prices plunge will slash petrol prices by up to Rs55 and diesel by around Rs90-100 per litre. The ultimate decision on these massive reductions, however, rests with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who will announce the final figures.

The plunge in oil prices comes as US President Donald Trump made surprise announcement of 2-week ceasefire with Iran, which sent shockwaves of optimism through global financial markets. Oil prices nosedived, and stock markets soared in a dramatic rally.

For Pakistani drivers, this could mean historic savings at the pumps – a development that may spark excitement across the nation.

Current Petrol Price and Levy