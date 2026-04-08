Lahore weather update today – 8 April 2026

LAHORE – The weather turned pleasant in Lahore today (Wednesday), with clouds covering the sky amid forecast for occasional rainfall.

According to the Meteorological Department, the current temperature stands at 18°C, with daytime highs expected to reach 23°C and lows dipping to 14°C.

Humidity levels have risen to around 80%, and winds are blowing at approximately 10 km/h.

Forecasters also predict a chance of rainfall in various parts of the city today, which could further improve the weather and make it even more enjoyable.

Earlier, the Met Office said widespread rain- windstorm /thunderstorm (with isolated heavyfalls/hailstorm) is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Jhang, Noorpurthal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Pakpattan, Okara, Kasur, Sahiwal from 06th (evening/night) to 09th April with occasional gaps.

Meanwhile, widespread rain-windstorm/thunderstorm (snowfall over mountains) is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Malakand, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Balakot, Haripur, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Kurram, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Swabi, Charsadda, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan and Waziristan till April 9 with occasional gaps.