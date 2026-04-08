Nawaz Sharif commends Pakistan’s diplomacy in Iran-US-Israel ceasefire

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Nawaz Sharif, has congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar for Pakistan’s exemplary diplomatic role in securing the ceasefire between Iran, the United States, and Israel.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Nawaz Sharif wrote that he wholeheartedly appreciates the outstanding diplomatic efforts of the Prime Minister, the Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, and Field Marshal Munir, who played a key role in averting a major global crisis and enabling the ceasefire.

He further lauded the leadership of Iran and the United States for choosing the path of peace and prudence and expressed hope that this step would mark a meaningful progress toward global stability.

It is noteworthy that the ceasefire efforts led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir have received global recognition and appreciation.