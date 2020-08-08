Continued commitment of int’l community will help to resolve Kashmir dispute, says FM Qureshi
Share
ISLAMABAD – While talking to the United States (US) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on telephone, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the continued commitment of the international community will help generate the necessary momentum towards resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.
In the telephonic conversation, he said India’s regressive policies in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir manifest with massive violations of basic human rights and fundamental freedoms, the Radio Pakistan reported.
The Foreign Minister thanked him for the US participation in the debate in the UN Security Council on August 5, 2020 on the completion of one year of India’s unilateral and illegal actions in Kashmir.
He said the Security Council’s deliberations, once again, reaffirmed the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.
Referring to the holding of Loya Jirga, he expressed the hope that a conducive environment would be created for the earliest convening of the intra-Afghan negotiations.
Reviewing the recent developments in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to supporting all efforts for an inclusive and comprehensive political settlement.
-
- Continued commitment of int’l community will help to resolve ...09:41 AM | 8 Aug, 2020
- India sponsoring state terrorism from Afghanistan into Pakistan: Munir08:41 AM | 8 Aug, 2020
- PM Imran congratulates Sri Lankan counterpart Rajapaksa over election ...11:30 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
- Pakistan to resume international flight operations at all airports ...10:57 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
- A sneak peek inside Selena Gomez's HBO cooking show05:38 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
- John Wick 5 announced, to film back-to-back with 4th installment05:14 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
- Ever since I was a child I’ve had a sleeping issue: Mahira Khan04:23 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020