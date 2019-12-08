Seven members of family drown as vehicle fell into canal in Mianwali
09:43 AM | 8 Dec, 2019
MIANWALI - Seven members of a family were drowned after their vehicle fell in Lower Branch Canal Piplaan in Mianwali on Saturday night.

According to rescue sources, a man was rescued alive while search operation is in progress to trace three women, two children and a man.

The ill-fated family was returning home from Tehsil Headquarters Hospital when the mishap occurred.

