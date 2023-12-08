Search

PakistanTop News

Solangi assures general elections to be held on February 8

Web Desk
09:49 AM | 8 Dec, 2023
Solangi assures general elections to be held on February 8

KARACHI – Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi categorically said that general elections in Pakistan would be held on February 8, 2024 and no one should have any doubts in that regard. 

Addressing a press conference along with Provincial Information Minister Ahmed Shah here, he said the caretaker regime was fully committed to ensure free and fair elections on the date given by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Solangi reaffirmed the commitment of the government that all the financial, administrative and security needs of ECP would be met. He said that the federal government was making all out efforts to ensure that there was no lack of communication between the federal and provincial governments. 

The minister said that the federal and provincial information ministers would formulate a joint strategy regarding upcoming elections. He said it was prerogative of the people of Pakistan to decide who would rule the country. The preamble of the Constitution of Pakistan clearly stated that the country would be run by its elected representatives, he said. 

Solangi said, “Making major decisions is the job of the elected parliament and elected government.” The minister said it was the effort of the present government that the situation should not deteriorate in the run up to the general elections. 

“We will hand over the country in a better condition to the elected government,” he added. 

Conducting free and transparent elections was the responsibility of ECP and the caretaker set up was providing all possible support and facilitation to ECP in that regard, he remarked. 

Replying to a question, the minister said that Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar had visited Karachi several times in a short period of two months. 

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:59 PM | 5 Dec, 2023

Gang of foreign nationals held in Lahore for robbing Indian Sikh ...

02:44 PM | 5 Dec, 2023

General elections 2023: Finance ministry releases additional Rs17.4 ...

09:19 AM | 5 Dec, 2023

ECP approaches interior ministry for Pakistan Army deployment during ...

01:50 PM | 4 Dec, 2023

Imran Khan tells journalists he sees himself in jail for long period, ...

10:59 PM | 3 Dec, 2023

Five lieutenants general retire from Pakistan Army

12:01 AM | 1 Dec, 2023

ECP publishes final list of delimitation amid uncertainty about ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:59 AM | 8 Dec, 2023

IMF board to meet on Jan 11 for Pakistan loan programme approval

Horoscope

09:16 AM | 8 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 8, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Friday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Friday, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 283.2 for buying and 286.15 for selling.

Euro comes down to 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 8 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.2 286.15
Euro EUR 308 311
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.4 78.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.8
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 757.23 765.23
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.89 40.29
Danish Krone DKK 41.19 41.59
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.41 36.71
Indian Rupee INR 3.42 3.53
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 921.71 930.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.02 61.62
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.54 176.54
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.05 26.35
Omani Riyal OMR 739.62 747.62
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.22 78.92
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.12 27.42
Swiss Franc CHF 324.94 327.44
Thai Bhat THB 8.06 8.21

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices in Pakistan increase; Check out latest rates here

Gold price in Pakistan increased as the yellow metal witnessed an upward trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 8 December 2023

On Friday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,400 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,390.

Single tola of 22 Karat Gold costs Rs199,282, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs190,225 and 18k gold rate is Rs163,050 each tola.

In the global market, gold prices hover at around $2026, gaining $8.30 on Friday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (8 December 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Karachi PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Islamabad PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Peshawar PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Quetta PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Sialkot PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Attock PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Gujranwala PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Jehlum PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Multan PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Bahawalpur PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Gujrat PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Nawabshah PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Chakwal PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Hyderabad PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Nowshehra PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Sargodha PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Faisalabad PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Mirpur PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: