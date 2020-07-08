LHC rejects Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman's bail plea
03:59 PM | 8 Jul, 2020
Share
LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Wednesday turned down the bail plea filed by Jang Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.
More info to follow...
- Asim Azhar's 'Jo Tu Na Mila' is a copy of Studio Ghibli production's ...02:04 PM | 9 Jul, 2020
-
-
-
- PTA to take an important decision on PUBG ban today12:49 PM | 9 Jul, 2020
Asim Azhar's 'Jo Tu Na Mila' is a copy of Studio Ghibli production's soundtrack
02:04 PM | 9 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020