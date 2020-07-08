LHC rejects Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman's bail plea
Web Desk
03:59 PM | 8 Jul, 2020
LHC rejects Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman's bail plea
LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Wednesday turned down the bail plea filed by Jang Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

More info to follow...

