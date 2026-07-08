Cdf Munir Says Pakistan Will Crush Cross Border Terrorism With Full State Force

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday said Pakistan’s armed forces remain fully alert to state-sponsored attempts by hostile intelligence agencies to destabilise the country and vowed that terrorism originating from across the border would be crushed with the full might of the state.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief made the remarks while addressing graduating officers of the National Security and War Course at the National Defence University (NDU) in Islamabad. The course participants included officers from all three armed services.

During his address, the field marshal highlighted the evolving nature of modern warfare and stressed the importance of strategic clarity and institutional professionalism in addressing increasingly complex security challenges. He praised institutions such as the National Defence University for preparing future military and civilian leaders capable of dealing with hybrid, conventional and sub-conventional threats with foresight, confidence and resolve.

The ISPR said Field Marshal Asim Munir noted that the Pakistan Armed Forces were recalibrating their operational employment and development strategies in line with the changing character of warfare.

He said the armed forces were fully aware of efforts by hostile intelligence agencies to destabilise Pakistan through proxy networks, adding that such attempts would not be allowed to undermine the country’s internal security or economic prosperity.

The army chief reiterated that terrorism emanating from across Pakistan’s borders would be dealt with decisively and that the armed forces, with the support of the nation, would eliminate terrorist sanctuaries and their facilitators.

According to the ISPR, Field Marshal Asim Munir also remarked that wars are not won through media rhetoric or political slogans but through faith, unity and discipline.

Concluding his address, he expressed confidence in the professionalism, morale and operational readiness of Pakistan’s battle-hardened armed forces and urged the graduating officers to uphold the values of integrity, selfless service and unwavering commitment to the nation.

Earlier, upon his arrival at the National Defence University, the field marshal was received by the President of NDU, the ISPR added.