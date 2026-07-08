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Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 8 July 2026

By Our Correspondent
8:34 am | Jul 8, 2026
Currency Rates In Pakistan Rupee To Us Dollar Euro Pound Dirham Riyal 21 September 2024

KARACHI – Currency Exchange rates in Pakistan’s open market remained largely stable over weekend, with US dollar, euro, pound sterling and Gulf currencies showing little movement against the Pakistani rupee.

According to the latest market rates, the US dollar (USD) was quoted at Rs278.9 for buying and Rs279.3 for selling. Euro was available at Rs318.8 (buying) and Rs322.1 (selling), while the British pound sterling (GBP) traded at Rs373.38 for buying and Rs376.92 for selling.

UAE dirham (AED) stood at Rs76.1 for buying and Rs76.75 for selling, whereas the Saudi riyal (SAR) was quoted at Rs74.45 and Rs75, respectively. Qatari riyal (QAR) traded at Rs75.24 for buying and Rs76.19 for selling, while the Omani riyal (OMR) was available at Rs723.45 and Rs733.58. Bahraini dinar (BHD) was quoted at Rs739.1 for buying and Rs749.75 for selling, while the Kuwaiti dinar (KWD) remained the highest-valued currency in the market at Rs887.15 for buying and Rs897.95 for selling.

Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar DD 278.8l9 279.3
Australian Dollar 193.7 196.9
Bahrain Dinar 739.1 749.75
Canadian Dollar 196.64 200.20
China Yuan 38.10 38.85
Danish Krone 42.56 43.25
Euro 318.8 324.1
Hong Kong Dollar 35.07 36.06
Indian Rupee 2.78 3.05
Japanese Yen 1.71 1.81
Kuwaiti Dinar 887.15 897.95
Malaysian Ringgit 67.00 67.85
New Zealand Dollar 156.69 159.75
Norwegian Krone 27.97 28.27
Omani Riyal 723.45 733.58
Qatari Riyal 75.24 76.19
Saudi Riyal 74.45 75
Singapore Dollar 214.11 217.16
Swedish Krona 28.20 28.85
Swiss Franc 344.40 349.21
Thai Baht 8.55 8.70
U.A.E. Dirham 76.1 76.75
UK Pound Sterling 373.77 376.92
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72
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