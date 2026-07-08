Pakistan to launch large-scale HIV screening in THIS Karachi area amid outbreak

KARACHI – The government has decided to launch a large-scale HIV screening campaign following reports of the suspected spread of the virus in Karachi’s Pathan Colony and Kulsoom Bai Valika Hospital.

Reports said the Sindh AIDS Control Programme will begin emergency HIV screening in the WaliKa Hospital and Pathan Colony areas.

The federal government will provide full support to the Sindh government for the initiative, including the supply of 50,000 HIV testing kits to the Sindh AIDS Control Programme.

Under the plan, all suspected individuals visiting ValiKa Hospital will undergo HIV testing, while residents of Pathan Colony will also be screened as part of the campaign.

Sources further said that anyone testing positive for HIV during the screening drive at Pathan Colony or ValiKa Hospital will be registered immediately.

Those diagnosed will receive free medicines and treatment facilities from the government.

Earlier, the Sindh Employees’ Social Security Institution (SESSI) has initiated disciplinary proceedings following an HIV outbreak involving children at Kulsoom Bai Valika Hospital, taking action against several members of the hospital staff as investigations into the incident continue.

According to an official notification, Dr Amanullah Memon and Dr Huma Aman have been suspended with immediate effect and directed to report to the SESSI head office. The inquiry committee’s preliminary findings allege negligence, administrative lapses and failure to comply with established medical protocols.

Meanwhile, dispenser Basharat Khan has been removed from his duties, while show-cause notices have been issued to 37 doctors, nurses, administrative personnel and other staff members. They have been directed to submit their written responses within 14 days.

The disciplinary action comes as authorities continue to investigate the outbreak, which has resulted in 78 children being diagnosed with HIV.