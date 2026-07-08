Three NADRA officials arrested for issuing fake CNIC

CHAKWAL – Three officials of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) have been arrested in connection with an alleged fake Pakistani identity card case in Chakwal.

The development came during an investigation by the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Anti-Corruption Circle Islamabad into a case involving the alleged issuance of a fraudulent Pakistani identity card to an Afghan national.

The arrested officials include Assistant Director Shahzad Muhammad Naseem, Senior Executive Raja Taimoor, and Intelligence Officer Sajid Mahmood. Their pre-arrest bail applications were dismissed by the Special Judge Central Islamabad, following which they were taken into custody.

According to the FIA, Afghan national Muhammad Amin, who is also named in the case, had already been arrested and is currently held at Adiala Jail. His post-arrest bail application has also been rejected.

The FIA Anti-Corruption Circle Islamabad is continuing further investigation into the case.