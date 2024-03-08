International Women's Day being celebrated across world

ISLAMABAD – International Women's Day is being celebrated across the world including Pakistan on Friday.
The days is being marked to recognise the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.
The theme of this year's day, “invest in women,” to accelerate progress.”
A number of functions and events will be organized in connection with the day.
PM message
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the government would continue to take steps for ensuring equal rights for women and to provide them opportunities of education and jobs.
In a message on the International Women’s Day today, he said today is the day to recognize the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women and to provide them equal opportunities for their effective role in building the society.
He promised that the government will continue to take steps for equitable rights of women, their protection and for provision of equal opportunities of education and progress.
