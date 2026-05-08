6 civilians martyred, 13 injured as militants’ mortar fire hits Hangu

HANGU – At least six civilians were killed and 13 others injured in Hangu District after mortar shells fired by militants during intense clashes with security forces landed in residential areas. Militants reportedly fled the scene while taking several bodies of their dead fighters with them.

Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed praised the brave personnel of Hangu Police, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), and security forces for successfully repelling a major militant assault.

According to officials, Hangu Police, CTD, and security forces jointly thwarted an infiltration attempt by more than 100 militants linked to Fitna al-Khawarij in Hangu district. The clashes, which began on Monday, reportedly inflicted heavy losses on the militants, who were attempting to enter Hangu’s areas of Zarghari, Shanawari, and Naryab from the mountains of Orakzai District.

The militants also tried to besiege several border posts, but district police, CTD, the Frontier Corps, and the Pakistan Army foiled the attempt through a timely response. During the three-day operation, heavy fighting continued between militants and security forces, during which mortar shells struck civilian areas, causing casualties.

Local residents said the militants suffered significant losses and retreated while carrying away their dead and wounded. Authorities confirmed that public property, schools, and surrounding mountainous areas have now been cleared following the successful operation.

IGP Zulfiqar Hameed commended the police and security forces, calling the personnel who risk their lives to protect citizens “a source of pride.” He also announced cash rewards and commendation certificates for members of Hangu Police, CTD, Elite Force, and Al-Barq Force who participated in the operation.

He added that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has the capability to eliminate militant threats completely and will spare no sacrifice in protecting the lives and property of the public.