Fia Arrests Woman At Karachi Airport Over Fake Marriage Certificate For Overseas Travel

KARACHI – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration has arrested a woman for attempting to travel abroad using a fake marriage certificate.

The woman, intending to travel to Oman on a Relative Joining Visa, was offloaded at the immigration checkpoint.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the woman was asked to present documents related to her marriage during immigration clearance.

During the interview, authorities found contradictions in her statements. She admitted that her marriage to Mohammad Rehan was not legally registered and that the certificate she presented was fake and arranged.

The woman further revealed that she had obtained the forged documents through an agent to secure the Oman Relative Joining Visa.

FIA officials confiscated the fake marriage certificate, an Oman ID, and other suspicious documents.

Her mobile phone and all related records were transferred to the FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) in Karachi for further investigation.