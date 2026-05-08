Five militants killed in separate security operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR – Security forces killed five militants linked to Fitna al-Khawarij in two separate operations carried out in the districts of Tank and Dera Ismail Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

The military’s media wing said the intelligence-based operations were conducted on May 7 and 8, 2026, after reports of militant presence in the two areas. In Tank, security forces launched an operation based on intelligence information, and during an intense exchange of fire, four militants were killed.

In a separate intelligence-led operation in Dera Ismail Khan, one more militant was killed during a gun battle, the statement added.

ISPR said weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain militants, who were allegedly involved in multiple terrorist activities in the region.

A clearance and search operation is still underway in the area amid fears of the presence of more militants.

The statement further said security forces and law enforcement agencies will continue anti-terror operations with full force under the National Action Plan’s Azm-e-Istehkam vision to eliminate militancy and externally backed terrorism from the country.