Islamabad Airport Travel disruptions to continue until May 10

ISLAMABAD – Air travelers using Islamabad International Airport brace for possible disruptions as Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) issued fresh Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) warning of potential delays in flight operations from May 8 to May 10 due to what it describes as “operational reasons.”

In its latest advisory, the air carrier said flight arrivals and departures may be impacted during two critical time windows: from 10:45am to 12:15pm on May 8, and again from 8:00pm to 9:15pm on both May 9 and May 10. Airlines have been instructed to take precautionary measures, including ensuring aircraft carry additional fuel to manage possible airborne holding delays.

The situation has raised concern among frequent flyers, as similar operational disruptions were previously reported in March when flight operations at the airport were suspended for two hours under comparable circumstances, also accompanied by fuel advisory instructions for incoming aircraft.

The development comes as Islamabad witnessed increased fighter jet activity as the country marks Marka-e-Haq flypast exercise. Authorities said the aerial drills are part of scheduled training and national event preparations. Residents may hear loud aircraft movements and see military maneuvers throughout the day, but officials have assured the public there is no cause for concern.

The exercise comes amid heightened regional sensitivity following the Pakistan-India tensions of May 2025 and is being seen as a display of Pakistan Air Force readiness and operational strength.