Murtaza Wahab rides electric bike to Sindh Assembly, video goes viral

KARACHI – Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab arrived at the Sindh Assembly on an electric bike, where a police officer initially mistook him for an ordinary citizen and attempted to close the gate. However, accompanying staff intervened and got the gate opened.

According to reports, the mayor traveled on an electric bike from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) head office to the Sindh Assembly for a meeting, and a video of the incident has also been released.

In the video, it can be seen that upon reaching the gate, a police officer did not recognize him and tried to close the main entrance, after which the mayor’s staff intervened and had the gate opened.

When journalists asked whether he came on a bike due to fear of Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, the mayor responded that he fears no one except Allah.

مئیر کراچی مرتضیٰ وہاب صاحب نے بغیر ہیلمٹ و لائسنس کے قانون ساز ادارے سندھ اسمبلی بلڈنگ تک اسکوٹی چلا کر اچھا کیا یا غلط پیغام دیا ؟ pic.twitter.com/h6912C35Ok — Faizullah Khan فیض (@FaizullahSwati) May 8, 2026

He further said that KMC has provided 20 electric bikes to its employees and more will be distributed. He added that although it was his first time riding a motorcycle, he has previously driven bicycles.

Murtaza Wahab stated that he came to the assembly on a bike and would return in his private vehicle. When asked about a driving licence for motorcycles, he said he was unaware that separate licences are issued for cars and motorcycles.

In response to a question regarding a statement by Farooq Sattar, Murtaza Wahab said that he did not even recognize Farooq Sattar.