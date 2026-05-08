Pakistan rejects reports of targeted deportation of citizens from UAE as ‘baseless propaganda’

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior has dismissed reports circulating on social media and in sections of the media regarding the alleged targeted deportation of Pakistani citizens from the United Arab Emirates, calling them baseless and misleading.

In an official statement, the ministry said that after a detailed review, it became clear that such reports were part of malicious propaganda aimed at creating misunderstandings and serving specific interests.

The statement further clarified that no friendly country, including the United Arab Emirates, is deporting Pakistani citizens on the basis of belonging to any particular class or group. It explained that if any Pakistani national is sent back, it is usually part of routine legal action related to the host country’s laws, visa conditions, invalid documentation, or overstaying residency permits.

According to the ministry, Pakistani citizens continue to benefit from visa facilities and employment opportunities in the UAE and other friendly countries, with no discriminatory policy in place against them.

Officials also stated that rumors and fake news being spread on social media are fabricated and are being circulated for specific motives. The ministry added that any issue faced by Pakistani citizens abroad is taken up with the relevant country through Pakistan’s diplomatic channels on a case-by-case basis to ensure possible consular assistance is provided.