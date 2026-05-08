Punjab introduces new facility to issue marriage certificates

LAHORE – The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has launched a new facility to make obtaining marriage certificates easier and faster.

The service is now available at 15 designated e-Services centers across the province.

Citizens can register their marriages without undergoing complicated procedures or additional hassles. The offices will remain open from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM daily.

Previously, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) had guided citizens to obtain marriage certificates through their union councils.

Marriage registration remains mandatory for every married couple at their respective union council.

Required Documents for Marriage Certificate:

Nikah Nama (Marriage Contract)

Copies of CNICs of both husband and wife

Copies of CNICs of parents of the couple

Copies of CNICs of marriage witnesses

Applicants can visit the office where staff will verify the documents. Once verified, the staff will enter the marriage details into the system and provide a printout for proofreading. After confirmation, the signed printout is submitted back, and the official marriage certificate is issued.

Currently, this service is also accessible through the NADRA Pak ID mobile app in designated areas, including Chakwal, Nankana Sahib, Quetta, and Karachi East.