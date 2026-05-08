Two killed over Rs1,200 dispute in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – Two people were killed in a dispute over just 1,200 rupees in the Pir Mehr Ali Shah Town area of Rawalpindi.

According to police, during a violent altercation in the jurisdiction of Dhamial Police Station, a 25-year-old man named Siraj was critically injured and died on the way to hospital. When police reached the scene, they discovered that another person had also been killed in the same incident.

Police said that a quarrel broke out between a citizen named Zeen and others with a shopkeeper over a payment dispute of 1,200 rupees. During the clash, the shopkeeper was shot dead. In retaliation, the other side attacked Zeen with sticks, killing him as well.

Senior Superintendent of Police Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani took notice of the double murder in the Dhamial area and ordered a report while directing the immediate arrest of those involved.

Police added that initial reports suggest the incident occurred after a minor verbal exchange between both parties, but investigations are ongoing from all angles. Early findings indicate that one person from each side lost their life. Forensic teams are present at the site, collecting evidence.

The bodies are being shifted to hospital for post-mortem examination, and authorities have assured that all involved suspects will be arrested and brought before the law.

Punjab Inspector General Syed Ali Amir Zulfiqar also took notice of the firing incident and sought a detailed report. He directed the Rawalpindi CPO to ensure the immediate arrest of the suspects and said that all available resources should be used to apprehend those involved in the double murder.