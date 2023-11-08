PM Kakar reaches Uzbekistan to attend ECO summit

ISLAMABAD – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar has arrived in Tashkent, Uzbekistan to attend the 16th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit.

The Pakistan premier was received by the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdullah Nagmatovich Aripov at Tashkent International Airport.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Caretaker Commerce Minister Gohar Ejaz are also accompanying the prime minister.

During his brief stay in the Central Asian nation, the interim PM will also present Pakistan’s vision for the future work of the organisation and for the promotion of regional connectivity and mutual prosperity.

Besides the summit, the premier will meet the leadership of Uzbekistan and other participating leaders for bilateral discussions.

Pakistan, as a founding member of the ECO, remained committed to the goals of connectivity and mutual prosperity of the ECO region.

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is an intergovernmental regional organisation comprising ten countries including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan.

ECO was founded in 1985, with aim to enhance economic and trade relations, improve transportation and communication infrastructure, and foster cultural and scientific exchanges among its member countries.

ECO Summit allows member nations to discuss regional issues, sign agreements and declarations, and strengthen their commitment to mutual cooperation. The organization's work encompasses various sectors, including trade and investment facilitation, energy cooperation, transport and communications, agriculture, health, and education.