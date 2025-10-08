No, You don’t need a Marriage Certificate to Visit Naran

ISLAMABAD – A post started circulating on social media alleging that unmarried couples were being denied entry into Naran, KP, and the bizarre rule has everyone’s attention.

The claim suggested that police checkpoints were requesting marriage certificates from couples attempting to enter the picturesque valley.

Several posts were shared along with picture of signboard saying, “Naran: Marriage certificate required for entry,” which quickly went viral, and it got thousands of views and shares across social platforms.

However, local authorities categorically denied these claims. District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur stated that the reports were “completely misleading” and confirmed that all tourists were welcome in Naran. The Mansehra Police also issued a clarification on their official Facebook page, stating that the circulating signboard and the marriage certificate requirement were fabricated and false.

Local administration further clarified that no official directive had been issued regarding marriage certificates. He explained that police conduct routine vehicle checks as part of standard operating procedures, not to enforce any marriage-related restrictions.

In conclusion, the claims about requiring marriage certificates for entry into Naran are baseless. Authorities have urged the public to disregard such misinformation and rely only on verified information from official sources.