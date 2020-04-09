Saudi-led coalition announces unilateral ceasefire in Yemen
RIYADH/SANA’A - The Saudi-led coalition has announced a two-week cease-fire in Yemen from today (Thursday).
The coalition spokesperson Col Turki Al-Malki said in a statement that the cease-fire is to create a favorable environment for a lasting political solution to Yemen crisis adding that it could be extended as part of efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
The UN Secretary General's Special Envoy on Yemen, Martin Griffiths, has also welcomed the ceasefire announcement.
Meanwhile, the Houthi rebels have launched a ballistic missile at the Yemeni city of Marib, hours before a ceasefire announced by the Saudi-led coalition takes effect.
