Good News for Aspiring Doctors as Lower MDCAT marks give Second Chance

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) announced a one-time reduction in MDCAT passing marks to fill vacant seats in medical and dental colleges for the 2025–26 session.

Students who narrowly missed the original cut-off have a chance to chase their dream of becoming doctors. While universities will still prioritize eligible candidates, the new thresholds—52% for MBBS and 47% for BDS, offering hope to hundreds.

PMDC announced that universities may cut MDCAT passing marks by up to 3percent to fill vacant seats in medical and dental colleges. This move comes after recommendations from a parliamentary committee. All admissions already completed under the 2025 regulations remain valid and fully regulated, but the latest measure has triggered nationwide debate.

Universities are instructed to prioritize students who already meet existing eligibility criteria, especially in private institutions. Only if seats remain unfilled can the MDCAT threshold be dropped to 52% for MBBS and 47% for BDS. The council claims this step is intended to safeguard the financial stability of medical colleges.

PMDC also called on private colleges to consider reducing tuition fees to make medical and dental education more affordable, with April 15, 2026, set as the final admission deadline. Violations of this order will be punishable under law.

The decision drawn criticism from multiple quarters as repeatedly lowering MDCAT standards were already reduced from 60% to 55% for MBBS and 50% for BDS, threatens the quality of medical education.

Meanwhile, Parents accused PMDC of ignoring soaring tuition fees, which ranged from Rs2.5–2.9 million for 2023–24 students, despite directives to cap fees. Currently, the tuition ceiling stands at Rs1.89 million, with a 5% permissible increase, leaving many families struggling to afford medical education.

A PMDC spokesperson defended the council, stating that all recommendations undergo careful review and approval before implementation.