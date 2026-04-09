Islamabad Traffic Alert: Key Roads closed in capital ahead of US-Iran talks

ISLAMABAD – Commuters in twin cities are advised to follow new traffic advisory as federal capital is gearing up for high-stakes diplomatic negotiations between US and Iran.

Islamabad Traffic Police issued a special traffic diversion plan to keep the city moving, and citizens are advised to limit movement over weekend.

GT Road

From Peshawar to Rawalpindi: Use Faisal Mor, Chakri, Chak Beli Road, and Rawat Road. From Lahore to Peshawar: Take Rawat, Chak Beli Road, Chakri, and Taxila Motorway.



Margalla Road Routes

Citizens from G-5, F-6, and G-6 heading to Rawalpindi should take 9th Avenue.

Faisal Avenue Traffic

Vehicles heading to Zero Point will be diverted to 9th Avenue.

Bara Kahu

Those going to Rawalpindi are advised to use Korang Road, Bani Gala, Lehtrar Road, and GT Road.

Rawalpindi to Islamabad

Traffic will be rerouted via Saddar Road and 9th Avenue.

Expressway Closures

The Zero Point to Faisal Avenue to Coral Chowk expressway will be completely closed in both directions.

Colonel Sher Khan Road

Vehicles moving to Faisal Avenue should use 9th Avenue Signal via Stadium Road.

Peshawar to Lahore Travel

Peshawar to Lahore: Use Taxila Motorway and Tarnol Phatak to Fatah Jang Motorway. Heavy traffic from Lahore GT Road to Islamabad/Rawalpindi: Use Chak Beli Road via Chakri Motorway.



On 9th and 10th April, all types of heavy traffic will be banned from entering Islamabad. All routes in the Red Zone will be completely closed for all traffic.

The traffic police are urging citizens to plan ahead, avoid peak hours, and follow alternative routes to avoid being caught in gridlock during these critical diplomatic visits. This unprecedented traffic management operation underscores the high stakes of international diplomacy playing out in Pakistan’s capital.

Travelers heading from Serena Chowk to NADRA Chowk are instructed to use Check Post Road, while Khayaban-e-Sehrawardi and 9th Avenue will also have diversions at specific hours.

Residents near G-6, G-5, and F-6 must plan alternate routes, as partial closures and traffic shifts will also affect Faisal Avenue, 9th Avenue, and Murree Road. The Red Zone will see special security checks, making delays almost inevitable.