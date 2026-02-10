Traffic Update for Islamabad as Margalla Enclave Underpass Construction causes Diversions

ISLAMABAD – Police in capital city announced that development work on Margalla Enclave Park Road underpass has officially started, causing major changes in traffic patterns across the area.

Motorists have been strongly advised to follow diversion plan to avoid delays. Vehicles traveling from Rawal Dam Chowk towards Tramri can now use the N-18 Road via Mohra Noor to re-enter Park Road safely.

Meanwhile, traffic moving from Tramri towards Rawal Dam Chowk will be redirected through two temporary roads constructed alongside landmarks such as Chai Khana, CDA Nursery, and Lohey Wali Grill to reach Park Road.

For those seeking alternative routes, commuters can also use Lehtrar Road via Khanna Pul and the Expressway to enter Islamabad.

Police have warned of severe traffic congestion on Park Road during the construction period and urged citizens to allow an additional 20–30 minutes for their journeys. For real-time updates or assistance, motorists can contact the Traffic Helpline at 1915 or 15.

This development project is part of Islamabad’s ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure, but commuters are advised to plan ahead and stay alert as traffic adjustments take effect.