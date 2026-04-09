Pakistan strongly condemns Israeli aggression against Lebanon

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan condemned, in the strongest terms, the ongoing Israeli aggression against Lebanon, resulting in the loss of innocent lives and the widespread destruction of infrastructure.

The Israeli actions undermine international efforts to establish peace and stability in the region and constitute a blatant violation of international law and fundamental humanitarian principles.

Pakistan called upon the international community to take urgent and concrete steps to end Israeli aggression against Lebanon.

Pakistan reiterated its unwavering solidarity with the Government and people of Lebanon during this difficult time and supports Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its peace and stability.

On Thursday, Israel launched additional airstrikes in Lebanon, escalating tensions and putting the fragile Middle East ceasefire at risk. The attacks, the largest since the conflict began, claimed over 250 lives and cast doubt on the viability of the truce brokered by Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Iranian negotiators were scheduled to travel to Pakistan later Thursday for the conflict’s first round of peace discussions. They are set to meet a U.S. delegation, led by Vice President JD Vance, on Saturday.