PM Shehbaz, CDF Asim Munir hold key meeting ahead of US-Iran talks in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir held a crucial meeting on Thursday ahead of the high-stakes US-Iran negotiations scheduled in Islamabad.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction over the easing of regional tensions so far, praising Pakistan’s effective diplomatic role in fostering stability. The meeting, held at the Prime Minister’s House, reviewed the progress of Pakistan’s mediation efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace in the region.

PM Shehbaz and CDF Munir emphasized the importance of all parties maintaining peace and respecting the ceasefire. They reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to facilitating a negotiated solution and providing all possible support for a successful outcome.

Islamabad : 9 April, 2026. Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), COAS & CDF called on the Honourable Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s Office. The dignitaries reviewed the progress of Pakistan’s mediatory efforts to achieve… pic.twitter.com/9Pe9dRj64T — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) April 9, 2026

The restraint and patience shown by all sides were appreciated, and the prime minister commended the commitment of the involved parties, expressing hope for the success of the ongoing peace efforts. He also reiterated an invitation to the visiting delegations, assuring them of full cooperation and the highest level of hospitality.

The US-Iran negotiations are set to begin in Islamabad on April 10. Iran’s delegation will be led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while the US team will include Vice President JD Vance, advisor Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, confirmed White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Authorities in Islamabad and Rawalpindi have declared a two-day public holiday during the talks. Delegations will be accommodated at a five-star hotel in the Red Zone, whose boundaries have been extended from Zero Point to Faisal Mosque.

The Red Zone, which includes Parliament House, Aiwan-e-Sadr, Prime Minister House, and the Diplomatic Enclave, will remain under military security control, supported by police and Rangers personnel.