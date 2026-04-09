SITE industrialists laud govt, military role in US-Iran ceasefire

KARACHI – The SITE Association of Industry on Thursday praised the government and military leadership for what it termed Pakistan’s diplomatic role in securing a ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

In a statement, SAI President Abdul Rehman Fudda commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar for their handling of the situation.

He said the leadership had demonstrated “wisdom, foresight and diplomatic acumen” at a time of heightened global tensions.

Mr Fudda said the ceasefire had helped avert potential loss of lives and created space for peace in the region.

He added that Pakistan had once again shown it was a responsible nuclear state capable of playing a constructive role in international peace efforts.

The SAI president said the development would enhance Pakistan’s standing in the international community and would be remembered as an important moment in the country’s diplomatic history.