UK PM Starmer in UAE to push Lebanon’s Inclusion in US–Iran Ceasefire

ISLAMABAD – United Kingdom prime minister Keir Starmer urgently called for Lebanon to be included in the proposed two-week ceasefire agreement, warning that continued fighting could further destabilize the Middle East.

Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs of the United Kingdom Yvette Cooper expressed deep concern over Israel’s ongoing military strikes inside Lebanon. She stressed that leaving Lebanon out of the ceasefire arrangement would undermine efforts to calm the region.

According to Cooper, bringing Lebanon into the ceasefire framework is crucial not only for the safety and stability of Lebanon but also for the long-term security of Israel and the wider Middle East. Her remarks highlight growing international anxiety that the conflict could spread further if diplomatic efforts fail.

Starmer has arrived in United Arab Emirates for high-level talks focused on the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East and the intensifying tensions linked to Iran. Starmer’s urgent diplomatic visit comes at a critical moment. Israel’s continued military operations in Lebanon are casting serious doubt over whether the proposed two-week ceasefire can hold or even be implemented successfully.

Before arriving in the UAE, the British Prime Minister held an important meeting in Jeddah with Mohammed bin Salman, where regional security and the ongoing conflict dominated discussions.

Now, Starmer is expected to meet Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as diplomatic pressure intensifies to prevent the crisis from spiraling into a much larger regional confrontation.

With fighting continuing and diplomatic efforts racing against time, the world is watching closely to see whether international leaders can secure a ceasefire that includes Lebanon, and stop the Middle East from sliding deeper into conflict.