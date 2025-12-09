Apples, handwash stolen from Lahore judge’s chamber, case registered

LAHORE – Police have registered a case over an unusual theft of two apples and a handwash from the chamber of an additional sessions judge in Lahore.

The First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at the Islampura police station. It states that the items missing from his personal space of Judge Noor Muhammad Bismal.

Police have initiated an investigation after registering the case, and further legal action is underway.

Meanwhile, a theft has occurred at the shrine of the renowned Sufi saint Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai in Matiari, Sindh.

According to police, thieves broke into the shrine by damaging the gate and stole silver items.

Authorities stated that they will use CCTV footage to identify the culprits and proceed with further investigations.