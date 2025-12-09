Federal Urdu University Vc Files Rs50mn Defamation Case Against Visually Impaired Ex Clerk

ISLAMABAD – The Vice Chancellor of Federal Urdu University, Professor Zabta Khan Shinwari, along with Dr. Shahid Iqbal, Dean of the Faculty, and other university officials, have filed a defamation lawsuit against a former visually-impaired employee, seeking Rs50 million in damages.

The petitioners, including Professor Zabta Khan Shinwari, Dr. Shahid Iqbal, Khurram Mushtaq (Assistant Registrar of the Faculty of Education), and Adil Sabir (In-charge of Transport and Protocol), have named Abbas Ali, a former clerk at the university, as the defendant in the case.

According to the petition, Abbas Ali, who became visually impaired in March 2025, was retired on medical grounds, with all due benefits paid to him.

However, the petitioners claim that the former employee’s actions have harmed their reputations, leading to the defamation lawsuit.

The plaintiffs argue that the former clerk’s actions have resulted in damage to their credibility, and they are seeking Rs50 million in compensation.