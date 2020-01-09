'Hunermand Pakistan': PM Imran launches country's largest ever skilled development programme
Web Desk
08:35 AM | 9 Jan, 2020
'Hunermand Pakistan': PM Imran launches country's largest ever skilled development programme
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched country’s largest ever skilled development programme ‘Hunermand Pakistan’ aimed at emancipation of youth through quality professional training. 

The programme will be carried out in next four years, costing 30 billion rupees and will facilitate youth through easy loans, professional capacity-building, start-ups and internships.

Meanwhile, the premier, chairing a pre-launch meeting of ‘Hunermand Pakistan’ termed youth an asset of nation. 

He said the programme would help youth get better job opportunities and contribute to national development.

In first phase, around 170,000 youth will be given professional skill-based training, of which 50,000 will be trained in areas of artificial intelligence, robotics, cloud computing and other advanced areas of technology.

Similarly, 50,000 youth will be given training at Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority in conventional areas including auto-mechanics, plumbing etc., whereas twenty thousand youth will be given apprenticeship.

Around 75 smart classrooms will be set up to ensure easy access to skill and professional education besides provision of such training at 70 seminaries.

The government also plans to establish five Centres of Excellence under the programme in collaboration with friendly countries.

More From This Category
Six die as vehicle catches fire after collision ...
11:54 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
Pakistan Army offers help to Australia to tackle ...
11:24 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
President Alvi, PM Imran condemn Quetta mosque ...
10:07 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
Attackers of Quetta mosque blast 'can never be ...
09:00 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
DSP, prayer leader among 15 martyred in Quetta ...
07:13 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
Drugs case: ‘Rana Sanaullah is innocent,’ say ...
06:24 PM | 10 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Delicious eateries to look forward to at Karachi Eat 2020
09:30 PM | 10 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr