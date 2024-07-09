BISE Sahiwal Matric Class 10 Result 2024 - Check full result here

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education BISE Sahiwal has declared 2024 Matriculation Exam Results today at 10 am.BISE Sahiwal Class 10 Result 2024

Bise Sahiwal matric candidates can check the results here

Check BISE Sahiwal Matric Result 2024

BISE Sahiwal Matric Result 2024 Gazette

The Gazette of Sahiwal Board will be available here at Daily Pakistan site soon after the announcement of results.

Check BISE Sahiwal Matric Result 2024 through SMS?

Open the messaging app on your mobile phone, enter your roll number and send it to 800292 for Sahiwal Matric Result 2024.

All Punjab boards including Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, and DG Khan boards will announce results of SSC (10th Class), Annual Examination 2024 results today on Tuesday.

More Updates to follow...