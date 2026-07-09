Croatian Fm Stresses On Expanding Bilateral Ties During First Visit To Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister of Croatia Dr. Gordan Grlic Radman said his country has excellent relations with Pakistan and there is room to further improve them in the areas of economy and business.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar received him and his delegation at the Foreign office on Thursday.

Both sides discussed ways to strengthen ties in the field of trade, investment, agriculture, labour mobility, visa facilitation, education, defence, climate change, tourism, infrastructure, and IT. They also exchanged views on various facets of Pakistan-EU cooperation as well as regional and global issues of interest.

Recognizing that connectivity lies at the heart of sustainable development, regional stability, and global economic integration, the two sides discussed the possibilities and potential for collaboration between the ports of Pakistan and Croatia.

Both sides agreed to hold Bilateral Political Consultations during the current year or early 2027.

The visit marks an important step in strengthening relations between the two countries.

The Croatian Foreign Minister appreciated Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to promote dialogue and de-escalation in the Middle East. He said we welcome all initiatives that contribute to peace and stability in the region.