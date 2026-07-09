Lahore Metro launches separate buses for female passengers

Lahore’s Metro Bus Service has introduced five dedicated buses for female passengers as part of efforts to provide them with safer and more convenient travel facilities.

The Transport and Mass Transit Department said five Speedo buses have been temporarily added to the Metro Bus fleet and placed on the Metro route specifically for women passengers.

Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan said the additional buses were introduced to reduce overcrowding and help protect women from harassment during peak travel hours. He said the decision was implemented following instructions from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The minister added that new Metro buses would soon be purchased to permanently allocate dedicated services for women.

He said ensuring safe transportation for women remains a priority and further measures would be taken to improve travel facilities.

Lahore Metro Bus Service is a rapid transit system that provides affordable and convenient public transportation across the city. The service runs along a dedicated corridor stretching from Gajju Matta in the southwest of Lahore to Shahdara in the north, covering a distance of around 27 kilometres. The route connects key areas of the city through multiple stations, helping thousands of commuters travel efficiently every day.

Launched to reduce traffic pressure and improve urban mobility, the Metro Bus system offers a faster alternative to conventional transport. It serves students, employees, families and daily travellers while supporting safer and more organised public transportation in Lahore.