Peshawar bans swimming, boating in rivers, canals amid monsoon season

PESHAWAR – The district administration in Peshawar has imposed restrictions on swimming, boating and recreational activities in rivers, dams and canals during the monsoon season, citing safety concerns.

The administration has enforced Section 144 until the end of the monsoon period, banning swimming and unauthorised boating in several waterways across the district. Violations of the order will result in action under Section 188.

The restrictions apply to areas including the Kabul River Canal, Jolly Sheikh Canal, Budhni Nullah, Bara River, Shah Alam River, Naguman River and Adizai River. Swimming has also been prohibited in the Warsak Gravity Canal and Warsak Lift Canal, while activities involving tyre tubes and recreation along water banks have also been restricted.

The move comes as authorities warn of increased risks during the monsoon season, with the Meteorological Department forecasting intense rainfall.

Separately, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a high alert for upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to the risk of glacial lake outburst floods.

The PDMA said rising temperatures and hot weather conditions were accelerating glacier melting, increasing the possibility of sudden glacial lake bursts and flooding.

District administrations in Upper and Lower Chitral, Swat, Upper Dir, Kohistan and Mansehra have been directed to take precautionary measures, monitor vulnerable areas and remain prepared for emergency situations.

The authority has also instructed Rescue 1122, district administrations and other relevant departments to keep emergency equipment, resources and personnel ready for immediate response.

Residents, particularly those in high-risk areas, and tourists have been advised to stay updated on weather conditions, avoid unnecessary travel and follow instructions issued by local authorities.