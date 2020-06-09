Pakistan appoints Mohammad Sadiq as Special Representative for Afghanistan
Web Desk
09:42 AM | 9 Jun, 2020
Pakistan appoints Mohammad Sadiq as Special Representative for Afghanistan
Share

ISLAMABAD - The Government of Pakistan has appointed Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq as Special Representative for Afghanistan.  

According to a press release of foreign office, Sadiq is an officer of the Foreign Service of Pakistan, with wide-ranging experience in diplomacy, and extensive expertise on Afghanistan where he served as the country’s ambassador from 2008-2014.

He served in a number of key capitals, including Brussels, Beijing and Washington and as the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2007-2008.

More From This Category
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for ...
11:17 AM | 11 Jun, 2020
Two Pakistani soldiers martyred in N Waziristan ...
10:31 AM | 11 Jun, 2020
PTI’s Khurrum Sher Zaman tests positive for ...
09:26 AM | 11 Jun, 2020
Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for coronavirus
09:12 AM | 11 Jun, 2020
COAS Bajwa, Bill Gates discuss COVID-19 ...
08:29 AM | 11 Jun, 2020
SALU professor arrested under blasphemy charges
12:16 AM | 11 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zayn Malik's sister receives death threats on social media
07:40 PM | 10 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr