Pakistan appoints Mohammad Sadiq as Special Representative for Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD - The Government of Pakistan has appointed Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq as Special Representative for Afghanistan.

According to a press release of foreign office, Sadiq is an officer of the Foreign Service of Pakistan, with wide-ranging experience in diplomacy, and extensive expertise on Afghanistan where he served as the country’s ambassador from 2008-2014.

He served in a number of key capitals, including Brussels, Beijing and Washington and as the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2007-2008.