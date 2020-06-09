Pakistan appoints Mohammad Sadiq as Special Representative for Afghanistan
09:42 AM | 9 Jun, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD - The Government of Pakistan has appointed Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq as Special Representative for Afghanistan.
According to a press release of foreign office, Sadiq is an officer of the Foreign Service of Pakistan, with wide-ranging experience in diplomacy, and extensive expertise on Afghanistan where he served as the country’s ambassador from 2008-2014.
He served in a number of key capitals, including Brussels, Beijing and Washington and as the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2007-2008.
- Germany voices serious concerns over Israeli annexation plan12:42 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
- Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Nawaz Sharif in ...11:17 AM | 11 Jun, 2020
- Two Pakistani soldiers martyred in N Waziristan IED explosion10:31 AM | 11 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 119,000 cases of coronavirus – 2,356 confirmed ...09:56 AM | 11 Jun, 2020
- PTI’s Khurrum Sher Zaman tests positive for COVID-1909:26 AM | 11 Jun, 2020
Zayn Malik's sister receives death threats on social media
07:40 PM | 10 Jun, 2020
- I stopped endorsing fairness creams, because it didn’t feel right: ...02:51 PM | 10 Jun, 2020
- Mehwish Hayat criticises people littering in Islamabad02:18 PM | 10 Jun, 2020
- Amir Khan, Faryal Makhdoom set up Zohra Shah Child Protection Fund01:34 PM | 10 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020