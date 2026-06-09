Lebanese Army Chief visits Pak Army HQ for high-stakes talks with Field Marshal Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI – Commander-in-Chief of Lebanese Armed Forces General Rodolphe Haykal visited Pakistan Army’s General Headquarters (GHQ) on Tuesday, where he held high-level talks with Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on defence cooperation, regional security, and military collaboration, ISPR said.

The visiting military chief was accorded Guard of Honour by a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent of the Pakistan Armed Forces upon his arrival at GHQ, underscoring the importance Islamabad attaches to its ties with Lebanon.

General Rodolphe Haykal, Commander-in-Chief of the Lebanese Armed Forces, called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi today. Upon arrival at GHQ, the visiting dignitary was presented Guard of Honour by a smartly turned-out Tri Services… pic.twitter.com/jMyYhH2tcX — Siddeeq Sajid (@S_SajidOfficial) June 9, 2026

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said two sides exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, the changing security dynamics across the region, and opportunities to further strengthen bilateral military relations. The discussions focused on expanding professional engagements, enhancing training cooperation, and deepening institutional links between the armed forces of both countries.

Field Marshal Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to broadening defence ties with Lebanon, highlighting the longstanding friendship and mutual trust between the two nations.

General Haykal also praised professionalism and operational capabilities of Pakistan’s Armed Forces, lauding their contributions to regional stability and international peacekeeping missions.

The military’s media wing said the visit reflects a shared resolve by Islamabad and Beirut to elevate defence cooperation and reinforce military-to-military engagement at a time when regional security challenges continue to evolve.